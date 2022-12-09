To the editor: I have no memory of the accident on Sept. 27, 2022 that landed me in the hospital for two months, or of the quick response of the Bernardston EMS folks, along with my brother, who helped stabilize me.
What I do remember are some wonderful people on my journey to recovering. It’s with huge gratitude that I want to thank Baystate Medical and two amazing surgeons, Dr. Smit and Dr. Burns. I also want to thank Rescue, Inc. They have a great crew who delivered me safely to and from appointments. I want to thank Grace Cottage Hospital and the rehab department. I don’t think I’d be where I am today in my recovery without each and every one of them. They are incredibly kind, nurturing, and knowledgeable.
My husband, Bruce, and I have felt such an outpouring of support from this community. Thank you.
Kate Conway
Williamsville, Dec. 1