To the editor: I had such wonderful times with Tim who died July 15, only a few days ago. One time I had an exceptionally large maple log, 10 feet long and 22 inches wide. It was too heavy for my tractor, and I asked him to move it. He came with his excavator, picked it up and took it up the hill, about 75 yards, to the bed of the sawmill. He placed it gently on the mill like he was handing off a tiny kitten to someone. He was so skilled with that heavy log and with that machine. I said that I was impressed. He smiled at me and went back down the hill. I’ll never forget him and his ways. He acted with other people as if he was in the embrace of his own loving family.
Dunham Rowley
Brattleboro, July 25