To the editor: I always joked with my wife that Mike Lacroix was our housing benefactor. We rented our first Brattleboro apartment from Mike when we relocated from NYC 37 years ago. Twenty years ago, Mike sold us our current home, which we bought on a handshake. In 1984, apartment hunting, we liked the first one, which Mike showed us. Wary of buying the first pair of shoes you try, but worried about losing out, I asked if there was competition.
“Did you see the footprint in the dust in the hallway?” asked Mike. “That footprint has been there for a month!” I could hardly believe it. Coming from New York, I expected the answer to be: “If you do not take it now, someone who wants to sign the lease is coming at three.” Thirteen years later in the house deal, each of us knew we could trust the other.
Over the years, Mike and I were never close, running into each other a couple of times a year. I never quite understood it, but Mike always seemed tickled by our encounters. Perhaps he got a kick out of our cultural differences. Once after meeting our New York in-laws, up for a weekend, Mike told us that he had never met people with names like Lilly, Seymour, and Stanley. He said they almost seemed like characters in a sit-com.
Mike had a wicked-good sense of humor, and an especially quick-witted turn of phrase. Unfortunately I cannot repeat Michael’s best zingers as they were so sharp as to turn even my jaded ears red.
I won’t bore you with details about why our house transaction lacked a legally-binding, written-and-signed contract. Suffice to say, that the transfer would depend on Mike managing an as-yet-to-happen cascade of conveyances of ownership: sort of the land-records equivalent of a Rube Goldberg contraption. As closing approached, Mike seemed very confident that it would go, even though our agreement was not legally-binding. So I asked him: “Mike, how do you know I will show up at the closing with the money?”
“You told me you will, Steve, so I know you will.”
Steven K-Brooks
Brattleboro, Dec. 11