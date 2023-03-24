To the editor: Please let me extend my thanks to the 75-plus people who supported our fundraiser for Ukraine through a Solidarity Cocktail Hour at Saxtons River Distillery to mark a year since the beginning of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. This small event raised nearly $6,000 toward the purchase of multi-functional tactical radars to take the place of old Soviet-produced radars not designed to detect and/or track small and low-flying objects. These new radar systems allow for alerts so that protective action can be taken in time for energy grids, water provision systems, or to evacuate targeted populations before a missile hits. They will help prevent disruptions to the lives of ordinary Ukrainians while the war continues.
Donations were sent to Friends of Blue Yellow USA, an international nonprofit providing non-lethal supplies to Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers such as medicine, bulletproof vests, charging batteries and even clothing. Continued support is needed: https://foblueyellowukraineusa.org/
In addition, Christian Stromberg, owner of Saxtons River Distillery, has launched a new vodka Snowdrop Vodka and all profits are donated to support Ukraine. Please buy a bottle at his stores on 155 Chickering Drive or 2 Elliot Street in Brattleboro. A bottle of this vodka reached the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US in Washington, DC this week and he is grateful for the support.
Thank you so much for caring. May we continue to bring our thoughts, prayers and voices together in this small corner of Vermont in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Slava Ukrainii.
Kerry Secrest
Brattleboro, March 16
Honorary Consul of Lithuania to Vermont