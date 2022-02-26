To the editor: For a Select Board to truly represent all the citizens of a town there needs to be a diversity of members. That is why we support Cristine White for the Select Board in Newfane. White has been reaching out to residents with differing opinions and ideas in order to find common ground and establish a respectful dialogue. We are confident she will bring those desires and open mindedness to the Select Board. We encourage you to vote for Cristine White for Newfane Select Board.
Lorraine and Rick Westcott
Newfane, Feb. 8