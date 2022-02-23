To the editor: I was born and raised in Brattleboro, graduated from Brattleboro Union High School. Fish has been a well known member of the Brattleboro community for as long as I can remember. I first became aware of Fish as a radio host. With age I observed him to be a guy who offers his local platform to lift up voices and causes in need of public support.
As a fellow loud mouth, I respect Peter's tenacity and willingness to get involved. Peter's desire to offer himself in service to others is evident in his natural inclination to slow down and listen before throwing his opinions around. Peter has the ability to maintain his personal passions, and social connections, while recognizing when it is time to put his own agenda aside in order to truly take in what the collective needs may be.
We are living in contentious times. While serving on the Brattleboro Community Safety Review Committee I reached out to Peter to pick his brain and ask if he might be willing to be involved. Not surprisingly, Peter welcomed the idea and offered to interview some of the committee members to invite broader public awareness to the process.
I am a parent of three school aged children spanning from middle school age, down to pre-k. Our world is changing rapidly in ways that are confusing and scary for our children. I welcome the changes, but we need to make communication and collaboration our primary focus as we navigate these challenging times. Peter has the heart and skill to bridge dialogue between conflicting viewpoints while helping to steer towards solutions.
Get out there and vote for Peter "Fish" Case for Windham Southeast School District Board!
Kelsey Rice
Brattleboro, Feb. 21