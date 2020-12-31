To the editor:
How sad that a certain local landlord after recently buying a building on Putney Road found it necessary to give Elise Paffrath owner of “Breeze Thru Agility” just 30 days to vacate her Agility Dog Training center! Elise’s small business has occupied that space for the last 10 years and in that time she has offered a very special year round service to dogs and their owners, enabling many to learn a fun dog sport, use positive training methods and share many laughs.
In throwing Breeze Thru Agility out of the building, with minimal warning, Elise is forced to close her business, which is not only devastating for her, but for many folks and their dogs in Brattleboro and surrounding towns who have frequented the training center over the years. Suddenly, Elise is faced with no income, no affordable space to move her business and significant expense to move and store training equipment. Incredible that anyone can be that stone hearted, especially at this time with COVID all around us. 30 days warning? Seriously?
Yes, in the wink of an eye a hard working, well loved local business woman who brings joy to many loses it all and many of us lose along with her … very sad indeed.
Fran Swanson and a number of Breeze Thru Agility students
Brattleboro, Dec. 29