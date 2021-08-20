To the Editor: The first September orange leaf, the arrival of Halloween costumes in stores... all of these spark dread as they highlight summer's end and the approach of that awful W word.
Winter brings depression in my adult life, but this year I have a safety net: Brattleboro's Inclusion Center. This establishment has made a marked difference in my sanity. I joined them in the early stages of my Lyme disease when friends had backed off, not knowing how to deal with the new me, full of physical frailties and a soggy brain. But Inclusion Center participants opened their hearts, understanding my trials. COVID had just arrived and gatherings were online. When this global health crisis has fully passed, in-person meetings will resume.
Yes, at Inclusion Center we sympathize with each other, discussing both the concerns and comedic aspects of our disabilities. Upon that foundation, we build, during three weekly meetings: Monday improv (laughter is excellent medicine,) Tuesday Conversation Cafe (all get time on a chosen subject,) and Friday games. We live with physical, mental, emotional, and/or developmental disabilities. Others show up to support family members. There are never fees associated with our meetings. Current members tune in regularly from all over Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. Our Facebook page gets worldwide traffic.
This winter, just getting out of bed will be easier, knowing IC is there for me.
Contacts: inclusioncenter2013@gmail.com or inclusioncentervt.org