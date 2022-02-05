To the editor: Something happened in our town on Monday, Jan. 24 — something very promising that provides opportunities in our community, here in Springfield, Vt. The Select Board unanimously adopted a Declaration of Inclusion. Also, around 27 municipalities, at least, have already adopted a Declaration of Inclusion. Additionally, Gov. Phil Scott’s Proclamation of Inclusion is one of many efforts to exclaim that our state is a welcoming one.
Throughout Vermont there are Vermonters working toward building a more inclusive Vermont. These efforts are a continuation of the work that started with a great many Americans that we celebrate as heroes and leaders. We often understand that inclusion is important but fall short of putting this important value into practice. The idea of inclusion is an opportunity to reflect on how we interact with others in order to thrive together. In Springfield, that means promoting a welcoming environment where everyone can feel safety, opportunity, and community. To me, inclusion is about fitting in and making room for others to be “in” alongside you, just as they are.
When you objectively read about and observe the topics and concerns that are being brought up in communities nationally, it seems more to be about the impact on the individual instead of communities as a whole. So something happened in our town. Something good — good for Springfield, good for Vermont, and good for people that want to feel safe, welcome and valued.
Rick Dorcely
Springfield, Jan. 25