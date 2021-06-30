To the editor: I was assistant editor in the Reformer newsroom when the paper moved to a new building on Black Mountain Road on October 17, 1981. The move made economic sense then because the commercial printing part of the business could no longer grow on the Arch Street alley behind the building. Advertising knew it would be more difficult to serve their downtown customers. Us news folks were disappointed to be moved away from Main Street, too, out of walking distance to the Municipal Center, the courts, and so forth.

But back then the technology required the reporters to be physically close to the printing press. That is no longer true; currently, the Reformer is printed in Pittsfield, Mass.

Hence I was disappointed to learn that the Reformer’s new owner is moving the paper’s offices to Landmark Hill Drive ("New digs, new day for the Reformer," June 18). While I certainly understand the economics of wanting to put the offices in a building he already owns, I am saddened that he is not more attuned to the community and can’t see the benefits of moving the offices to one of the vacant downtown store fronts.

From my experience working both on Main Street and Black Mountain Road, I feel the Reformer lost something in the 1981 move, lost some small amount of contact with the community. Further, the community lost something too. It was harder for the general public to just drop in and buy an ad, share a story or voice a complaint.

So if you are going to move, how about coming back down to Main Street?

George Carvill

West Brattleboro, June 27