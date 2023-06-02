To the editor: To Congresswoman Becca Balint:
Dear Becca, Thanks so much for all you are doing for Vermont. And for Brattleboro. I first reached out to you six months ago when I was concerned that the rise in antisemitism was not on the radar of even my Jewish friends. Honestly, I don’t have much connection to the Jewish religion beyond my cultural heritage. It’s just I know historically that fascist hatred always leads to antisemitism. And I really appreciated that you actually did in fact see what I was seeing. And sure enough, only a few months later, violence against Jews became nightly news.
Yet now I am seeing this hatred continue to metastasize in our ailing country’s body politic to the point where almost anyone who is not white, male and Christian is a target for MAGA. Their hostage-like grip on our country is clear for the world to see. And yet I fear we have been too complacent and not proactive enough to stop this increasing violence.
When District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr., a black man from Harlem, had the courage to be the first to indict Donald J. Trump, within days African-Americans vaulted to their historic and familiar lead in this sad race to be the most hated. In fact, I believe Bragg’s indictment actually triggered the knee-jerk racially motivated expulsion of the two Justins in Nashville, where the GOP was immediately exposed in literally black and white terms. Attacks and threats against these prominent Black public servants, on the heals of the increasing attacks against prosecutors Fani Willis and Tish James - have sadly put the spotlight back on our nation’s Original Sin, which is clearly stated in our Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”
Our Original Sin, written in black and white, is also our nation’s first Big Lie. So I’m writing to you again, with similar passion and urgency, about the danger that our country faces. I believe this new wave of domestic terrorism, fueled by Trump and his Christian White Nationalist warriors - Flynn, Bannon, Carlson, among others (some of whom you work with) must be met full-on with a massive, country-wide peaceful protest in the spirit of the kids in Nashville.
I think protesting assault rifles is the best way to confront MAGA extremists, who have adopted this slaughter machine as their sacred symbol. If we fight back with sheer numbers, with people showing up who are willing to stand up and be counted, it could show Republicans that supporting the NRA and MAGA extremism is no longer tenable. We can also show young people that we have their backs, that they too are not less-than citizens as slaves were before them, and that they too have the right to be protected from gun violence. If this people-powered movement gains momentum, we just might be able to stave off what I see as the inevitable and sustained violence in Northern Ireland, known as “The Troubles.”
Our country, having witnessed so clearly the degradation of the rule of law, in black and white, must take drastic action immediately. Otherwise, it might be only the color red that awakens Americans to the seriousness of the MAGA threat. There is one pressing question I have for you, however, in regard to large public protests against guns: Is it safe? Would we just be easy targets for terrorists to attack big crowds? And if children are involved, would we be putting them even more at risk? This is my biggest concern.
I would very much like to get your thoughts. I am ready, willing and able to do my part, but only if you feel it is the right thing to do to save our democracy from more bloodshed and destruction. To be honest, I’m not much of an organizer, and I don’t like crowds, but if I can help with words in any way, I’d be more than willing to offer my services as a writer. It’s time for the big lie to be once again confronted by the big truth: The promise of American democracy is the best way to live together peacefully. Let’s continue to honor this promise and take back our flag from the insurrectionists, and wave it proudly as defenders of truth, justice and equality.
Thanks much, sincerely, your faithful constituent,
Ethan Tucker
Brattleboro, May 31