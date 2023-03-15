To the editor: I've struggled to come up with a succinct response to the article about Mid Vermont Christian forfeiting a basketball playoff game because of a transgender person playing for their opponent, a similarly private school. There are several issues contained in this story, each worthy of some discussion. First, it's too bad the Christian kids didn't get a chance to compete. Was this a student decision or an adult decision? Second, I can't understand how it could be a "Christian value" to discriminate against a person struggling with their sexual identity and who has taken the life-affirming step to switch genders, given the elevated rates of considered and actual suicide for this group. And third, I don't know if this is the case, but I would be upset to think that public tax dollars might be used to provide vouchers to students attending a school that discriminates based on sexual orientation. I'll leave it at that.
Roger Turner
Dummerston, March 6