To the editor: It's likely good for our community to know the substance of Trump's RICO lawsuit against the Clintons. He might prevail! What would that mean? Here it is: https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.flsd.610157/gov.uscourts.flsd.610157.1.0_2.pdf
• Given that the 9th Court of Appeals upholds Trump's claim that he never had an affair or paid Stormy Daniels.
• Given that Hunter Biden's laptop is real, press corps and big tech knew this, but decried it and banned people from Twitter for suggesting it, and censured the New York Post for breaking the story. It was not a product of "Russian Disinformation."
• Given that the Steele Dossier has now been fully outed as a fraudulent and malevolent fabrication, There was no "Russian Collusion."
Additionally, as "America Trues the Vote," (despite the courts not wishing to see the evidence), the evidence continues to be amassed in Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Arizona, Georgia and Colorado showing massive fraud. Here in Vermont there are also fraud issues to true up, such as many more ballots than voters sent out.
Lastly, Pelosi was in charge of Capitol Police. If she secretly told them to open the doors to the protesters on Jan. 6, then the whole blame of insurrection will shift. The Jan. 6 commission does not want the public to see thousands of hours of video, some showing the police waving and inviting protestors into the capitol.
I want fairness, truth and honesty.
If Trump has been falsely maligned, lied about, censored, spied upon, framed and libeled for political reasons, that is wrong, it may be worse than wrong, it may have been treason.
I do want any candidate or president to be treated this way, and I hope you wouldn't want it either, for two wrongs are never right.
Emily Peyton
Putney, March 26