Editor of the Reformer:
In the aftermath of (the Jan. 6) deeply unsettling attack on our American democracy, the Jewish communities of Vermont stand together with people of good conscience to vehemently oppose mob rule, violence, and racist and anti-Semitic hatred. As Jews, we know what happens living under undemocratic regimes that do not protect the rights of all people. We value the sacred halls and traditions of this country’s long standing democracy. We mourn the loss of life, and we are deeply worried about a dangerous virus to which our Congress, their staffers, and law enforcement were unnecessarily exposed. The Jewish communities across Vermont stand in support of our democracy.
Signed:
Brattleboro Area Jewish Community (Congregation Shir HeHarim) Brattleboro
Congregation Beth El, Bennington
Congregation Beth El, St Johnsbury
Beth Jacob Synagogue, Montpelier
Havurah of Addison County, Middlebury
Israel Congregation, Manchester Center
Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Stowe
Living Tree Alliance, Moretown
Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Burlington
Congregation Ruach haMaqom Burlington
Rutland Jewish Center, Rutland
Temple Sinai, South Burlington
Woodstock Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir Shalom, Woodstock
Rabbi Danielle Stillman, Middlebury