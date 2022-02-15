To the editor:
Dear fellow Newfane residents and voters,
We are happy to see so many qualified candidates for positions on the Newfane Select Board this year.
People with a strong interest in being stewards of our town and having leadership positions in our town government are so very important and we are impressed with the candidacies of Katy Johnson-Alpin, Jeff Chevalier, and Ann Golob.
All three of these folks are great listeners, good thinkers, knowledgeable and sensible and measured in their approaches to their lives and work. Please join us in giving them your consideration for our Select Board. I know they all intend to do their best for all of us and for our wonderful town.
Sincerely,
Melanie and Gary Keiser
Williamsville, Feb. 10