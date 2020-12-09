Editor of the Reformer,
The Brattleboro Baha’i Community will be joining others around the world to celebrate Human Rights Day on Thursday, Dec. 10. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This milestone document reflects a long history of mankind’s struggle to recognize civil, political, economic, social, cultural, and religious or spiritual rights.
The present document that came into being shortly after the close of WWII and the establishment of the United Nations was preceded by a series of conferences and assemblies working to formulate a charter that reflected a growing awareness of the need to define and recognize fundamental principles that would guarantee just treatment and the well-being of humanity. The wars in Europe prior to WWI stimulated the growth of a peace movement which led to the Hague Peace Conferences of 1899 and 1907. The standards for humanitarian conduct in war and international law outlined at these conferences represent a milestone in the evolution of relations between nations and individuals without regard for race or creed.
After WWI broke out, meetings of the Hague Peace Conference diminished and in 1918 they reformed as the Central Organization for a Durable Peace. The work done by members of these peace organizations eventually led to the formation of the League of Nations in 1919 with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in Paris.
Shortly before the start of WWI, Baha’is in Iran addressed the Central Organization for a Durable Peace suggesting that it would be to their advantage to be in contact with ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the head of the world-wide Baha’i Community for His insight and support of their efforts to foster peace in the world. This move initiated a cordial correspondence between ‘Abdu’l-Baha and the Organization culminating in His letter dated Dec. 17, 1919 to The Executive Committee of The Hague where he stated that “there is not one soul whose conscience does not testify that in this day there is no more important matter in the world than that of universal peace.” He stated further: “At present universal peace is a matter of great importance, but unity of conscience is essential, so that the foundation of this matter may become secure, its establishment firm and its edifice strong.”
Baha’is continue the practice of promoting peace and justice through a variety of means all over the world and in Vermont, by appealing to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to address the continuing persecution of Baha’is and other religious communities in Iran. For more information about the Baha’i Faith visit our National website www.bahai.us or contact us brattleborovtbahais@yahoo.com for information about our Human Rights Day program.
Marie L. Procter, Secretary
Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is for Brattleboro, Dec. 6