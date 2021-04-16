Editor of the Reformer: In the March 26 letter, "The religiously unaffiliated have no moral or historical claim to this country," Scott Daneau of Newfane, in reply to my February 12 and March 16 letters, suggests I seek to have, "a moral or historical claim to this country." We unaffiliated Americans would have better sense than to stake such a claim. He intentionally confuses the religious unaffiliated with many religious Christians who do, in fact, claim this is a Christian country. We unaffiliated also understand any purported "claim to this country" violates our American pluralistic society where all people's values are respected.

Daneau's colonial views are misleading, claiming freedom of religion was enacted because, "interference from the Church of England's government had the power to enforce doctrine." Yet the colonies already won the war of independence eight years before the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791, making the Church of England irrelevant. His is a deceptive claim to divert attention from the reality it was the endless Christian infighting in the colonies that was a real and present danger to our new nation, necessitating the freedom of religion clause. That said, freedom of religion would have normally been covered under the umbrella of "free speech," without the need to "specify" a particular type of speech, such as religion or no religion, precisely, as all speech under "universal freedom of speech."

Additionally, Daneau blatantly defamed me saying that I, "advocated freedom from religion, in the sense of no religion allowed." In fact, my February 12 letter clearly states, it's, "necessary that freedom of religion is constitutionally protected 'on equal standing' with freedom from religion," The phrase, "on equal standing" is in my original text. How could anyone miss that, unless missing it was intentional?

He continues his defamation that I oppose people with, "all kinds of personal beliefs to participate in government in our democratic society," and, that I would, "prefer if governance were left only to the 22.8 percent of religiously unaffiliated Americans." Moreover, he claims that I, "The writer has asserted his will to restrict your liberty via a new clause enforcing freedom from religion...because he wants it that way," He also claims I advocate, "specifically for a totalitarian approach (where) freedom from religion requires suppression of religious liberty." No. No indeed! Like the worst part of all lies, Daneau knew I didn't say those things.

In his "echo chamber of lies," he doesn't even try to hide the fact there's no truth to anything he says. Because all claims about me are clearly fabricated, he didn't actually rebut anything I said. In an exercise from an unfettered fabulist, his Trumpian-like lies mutated into falsifying my statements to promulgate his own views.

I'm confident many readers do not think, I advocate, as Daneau claims, "denying religious liberty (through) totalitarianism where the will of the minority is forced on the rest of the populace." That sounds too much like the racist conservative Republican Christians racing throughout our governments hellbent on denying voting rights and other freedoms to many Americans.

After reading Daneau's reply, I felt used, defamed, sullied, and the urge to wash my hands, but it wasn't the ink newsprint that befouled my experience.

In the same sense that four years of Trump were wasted, unprincipled, toxic years, trying to communicate with inveterate dishonest people does not justly serve the constitutional cause inherent in the ethics of free speech and press.