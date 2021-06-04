To the Editor: In response to Mr. Wessel's "policy of caring."
Mr. Wessel,
Thank you for sharing the outstanding actions of compassion taken by Officer Washburn with our community. Any town, state, or federal agency would be blessed to have a single individual of his caliber in their ranks; personally I know at least two - I graduated from the Police Academy in 2010 with Officer Washburn and Officer Hamilton. It is women and men like them that put on a bulletproof vest everyday to protect our freedoms. I promise you that wasn't the first, or even the most impactful act of compassion that Officer Washburn has shown in his career, because that's who he is...
I also wanted to add to your point about some officers that left due to the challenge of added pressures, for that was also me. I retired from the State Police in 2018. But it wasn't the pressure. It was the complete and utter lack of leadership, support, and courage I saw from the command staff. I refused to be a picture on the wall for my young family who would only know me through stale stories told at a memorial softball game held every year in my memory, by people who were unconcerned with my safety. It was my dream to be a Trooper since I was 5 and is something I miss everyday. But nothing was worth taking the degree of risk forced on all road Troopers in Vermont by brass who sat in a safe, clean, temperature controlled office all day barking out directives. Sometimes I wondered if they even remembered to put their vests on when they drove to HQ every morning...
The town and acting Chief Carignan made a difficult decision to cut patrol to protect their officers. That is courage. That is leadership. Because it is an unfortunate reality that the public may not understand; these steps must be taken if you want to retain an Officer like Ryan Washburn. As Robert Kennedy stated..."Every society gets the kind of criminal it deserves. What is equally true is that every community gets the kind of law enforcement it insists on..."
Keep supporting our department Mr. Wessel.
Stay Safe my brothers and sisters,
J.W Matthews
Vernon, June 4