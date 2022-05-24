To the editor: If he was quoted correctly by the Reformer, Vermont Senate candidate Rick Morton would “love the opportunity to talk to a young woman who’s considering having an abortion.” ("State Senate candidate Morton opposes protecting abortion in Vermont Constitution," May 10). I wonder how many other mothers in this town considered this scenario and uttered, “Not on my watch, creeper.”

Mr. Morton, who is also current chair of the Windham County Republican Committee, disagrees with Proposition 5, which, if passed by the citizens of Vermont this November, would make the choice to end an unplanned pregnancy guaranteed under the Vermont Constitution. Mr. Morton also claims that his political agenda does not include making abortion illegal in Vermont. However, his distorted assertion that Planned Parenthood is the only beneficiary of Proposition 5 smacks of the dissembling we heard from justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett during their confirmation hearings.

Mr. Morton appears to be the kind of camel whose nose should be nowhere near the already threadbare tents protecting the privacy, health, welfare, and rights of women and their families.

We should all vote for Proposition 5 rather than Mr. Morton, and keep abortion legal, safe, and accessible for all.

Gay Maxwell

Brattleboro, May 13