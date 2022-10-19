To the editor: As a very hot summer ends, the upcoming election has been on the minds of Vermonters. With Vermont's summer temperatures rising by 3.1 degrees over the last 50 years, it is clear that the effects of climate change are real and present. To remedy the situation, we must ensure that the leaders we elect will take active steps toward climate mitigation.
While our state has a green reputation, we have not been reducing our carbon emissions at the same rates as our neighbors. Living in rural areas, Vermonters drive the highest number of miles per capita on average in the Northeast. Cold temperatures and poorly weatherized buildings also force Vermonters to pay hand over fist for heating fuel. It should then come as no surprise that the two largest sources of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our state are transportation and heating.
While canvassing with VPIRG (Vermont Public Interest Research Group) this summer, I talked to countless Vermonters that were tired of spending so much money to power their cars and heat their houses. Many were troubled by the ethical consequences of relying so heavily on carbon-emitting utilities as well. We must expand incentives and deadlines for incorporating non-carbon-reliant alternatives to increase availability and broaden distribution. The best way to ensure these changes is to elect climate champions in November. While there is a cost to mitigating climate change, it is important that we act now to avoid the worst, most costly effects. Many of these threats are already being felt around the world, and as we enter the third year of the Global Warming Solutions Act, we must seriously consider our options.
Over 15,000 Vermonters are supporting the Keep Vermont Cool campaign because the environmental impacts of inaction are more evident than ever. To move away from fossil fuels and build a better future, we need as many Vermonters as possible to make their voices heard and vote for candidates that prioritize climate change.
Join the Keep Vermont Cool movement by signing the petition online: https://www.keepvermontcool.org/.
Cameron Silloway,
Montpelier, Oct. 14