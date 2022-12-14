Keeping cats indoors is a good idea

To the editor: In his letter to the editor (“Another culture change to help our planet,” Nov. 29), Stewart McDermet touches on many reasons for keeping cats indoors – for the benefit of both cats and wildlife.

As veterinarians, nothing is more disturbing to us than avoidable disease or injury to an animal. Each of us has, in our many years of practice, treated thousands of cats with injuries or illnesses that were a consequence of being free to roam outdoors. Sadly, a significant number of these cats have lost their lives as a result. To see a young cat’s life cut short by the massive trauma of being hit by a car, mauled by a predator, or other dangers they may be exposed to, is truly disturbing. The sadness and frustration on our behalf as practitioners becomes increasingly so every time we attend to these cases that occur all too often.

When we are presented with injured wildlife, again, we see all too often the damage inflicted by a predator — and it should be no surprise that the predator is often a cat. Cats are superb hunters and will exercise their skills regardless of how well-fed they are at home. As we see populations of wildlife decline, particularly songbirds, we are deeply disturbed when the losses we see first-hand are due to someone’s decision to let their cat roam free.

If cat owners are truly concerned about avoiding injuries and disease for their beloved feline companions and they value the wildlife that are at risk because of the predatory nature of their cats, they will greatly benefit both of these by keeping their cats safely indoors.

Ron Svec, DVM

Dummerston

Sue Kelly, DVM

Halifax

Dec. 7