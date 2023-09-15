To the Editor:
I am writing in response to an article printed on Sept. 12, entitled "Kennedy Makes Appearance in Walpole" written by Susan Smallheer.
I was one of the 24 volunteers on the National Day of Service in honor of 9/11, at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, New Hampshire. RFK Jr. was scheduled to speak at the farm in the evening, but much to our surprise and delight — he showed up early to volunteer at the farm with us.
Ms. Smallheer wrote, “ the volunteers cleaned out some overgrown greenhouses...Kennedy did not participate in the clean up of the greenhouses.”
Did Ms. Smallheer realize the greenhouse clean-up was one of three task sites?
Did Ms. Smallheer walk out, in the pouring rain, to the furthest site, where volunteers — including Mr. Kennedy — pulled weeds in a cauliflower patch?
Ms. Smallheer wrote, “Only a handful of area residents showed up for the event to see and hear the famous Kennedy.” In actuality — only 25 volunteer spots were available at that particular service day location. Ms. Smallheer conflated the size of the daytime volunteer group with the number of people who turned out to hear Mr. Kennedy speak in the evening.
Did Ms. Smallheer stay for RFK’s speech? If she did, she would have witnessed, with her own eyes, a 2-acre field packed with cars. An additional neighbor offered their field across the street for overflow parking. The speech didn’t start on time due to waiting for the droves of people going through security to get onto the farm. An event organizer estimated that there were over 500 cars parked, and over 600 people attended the rural event.
Whether due to sloppy reporting or deliberate misinformation about Kennedy, this article is only one example of how critical it is to be skeptical of the media’s coverage of RFK Jr. — national and even, it seems, local.
Before solidifying an opinion about RFK Jr., I would implore voters to seek out what is directly coming out of Mr. Kennedy’s mouth and heart, in long-format podcast interviews, versus coverage about him — you may be pleasantly surprised!
Lauri Richardson
Williamsville, Sept. 14