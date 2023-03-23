To the editor: As a resident I am firmly against hunting moose.
Instead of killing the ticks, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department feels that it would be better to kill our moose. Killing moose in order to help them defies logic. The tick problem is not getting better. Their solution just like last year is a giveaway to hunting and drastically negatively effects wildlife tourism.
The Vermont taxpayer dollars would be better spent dusting the moose and high tick areas in Wildlife Management Unit E with diatomaceous earth, which cheaply kills winter ticks on moose but doesn’t affect animals.
I encourage you to please email your thoughts to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Please help stop this useless murder of Vermont’s cherished animals. We need to stop placating to hunters and do the right thing.
Thank you,
Allan Fiore
Brattleboro, March 9