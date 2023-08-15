To the Editor: Yesterday, I asked the librarian for a book about Elizabeth the First of England. I walked out with something quite different about America.
Truth is stranger than fiction. The last few weeks, I have said to friends, "I'd like to vote for someone, not against someone for President." Reading the book I left the library with, I realized something. I have voted in 13 Presidential elections and can honestly say only five I have voted for the candidate I wanted. Only three times backed the winner. Granted, while voting by default, I backed two other winners, one of which I now sincerely regret.
Thinking about the coming election, my father's words keep echoing in my mind: "Know when to quit." I look at the front runners in both parties being over 75, and raising such divisions bring out the worse in everyone.
"Do you ever think how JFK and Bobby Kennedy seemed to tap into what's best in people?" I asked. "Or wonder how it must have felt to help LBJ pass the Voting Rights Act or FDR pass Social Security, knowing you'd made millions of people's lives better? Politics doesn't have to be what people think it is. It can be something more" — A Promised Land by Barack Obama, pages 43-44.
How can politics be "something more?" Not by looking at the past. America has never been great... and it never will be unless "We the People... form a more perfect Union..." How can we when our politics have been come a civil war of rich against poor; black against white, blue against red? Why do we look for differences when we are all in this together? Some will say we are not in this together. We are. If you have all the money in the world; your child is walking down the street or is in school and someone shoots them, How do you feel about the tax cut you got resulting in cutting the police and mental health budgets? Only one example of putting "me" over "We."
We don't need a JFK, RFK, LBJ or FDR. They are the past. In fact, we don't need anyone over 70 in government. Why are there lower age limits in the Constitution and not higher? In 1789, few people got past 70. Race, class, sex and religious destinations belong in the past. We do need someone who wants to "make millions of people's lives better" in the future. If public servants, from presidents to congressmen to judges, were truly patriotic and good Americans, they would take my father's advice: "Know when to quit."
"Love is putting the interest of others above your own," I.N. Hale.
Dean Lynch
Putney, Aug. 12