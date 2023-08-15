To the Editor: I'm sure I speak for many when I hail the photos that appear in the Reformer in great quantity and variety. Last week I was particularly struck by the scenes from Rockingham Old Home Days.
Fortunately, the print edition of the paper was not experiencing one of its off-registration days on August 8. The photo of Keegan Formica and his sparkler in the dark is a money shot if I ever saw one. Just wanted Kris Radder to know that whether or not he hears from us, his work is much appreciated, both for the craftsmanship and for the effort it must take to be at all the key events and emergencies at the right time.
Jennifer Holan
Westminster West, Aug. 14