To the editor: It has been my intent for some time to thank and congratulate the Reformer for continuing to print the really amusing comedic writing of that prince of satire, Mr. John McClaughry ("Don’t be fooled by 'global average temperature,'" July 17). His tongue-in-cheek spoofing of contemporary environmental issues is so subtly crafted that I actually misunderstood the devilish nuance of his wit and read him as serious!
While I probably assume overly in offering a suggestion to such a master of parody, it occurred to me that stepping out a bit from the climate change paradigm might be refreshing. How about this: Flat Earth Theory? As alternative belief, the subject is rife with potential. I'll bet Mr. McClaughry will even find a plausible way to cite a real live scientist who has published something elsewhere.
Keep up the good work, John. The comic page is pretty drab these days.
Jim Herrick
Marlboro, July 19