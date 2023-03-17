To the editor: Having inherited dozens of problems unaddressed by predecessors, Alyssa Harlow stepped into Rockingham’s Finance Office a year ago facing serious challenges. She has distinguished herself not only in solving those problems but also in developing effective new systems and procedures to manage the complex and interlocking finances of the town and the villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River.
A revolving door of finance directors precluded tax sales from happening for years. The total of delinquent taxes, interest and penalties for the town and village had reached an embarrassing total of nearly $400,000. Alyssa and her colleagues, Accounts Receivable Clerk Pam Willard and Lister Paul Noble, have reduced that number to $139,000 after a recent tax sale. They enabled many families to hang on to their homes by helping them apply for assistance from the VHFA's Housing Assistance Program (HAP). This win-win approach kept many folks in their homes while the town collected the taxes we need to keep providing services.
As a Select Board member, I appreciate Alyssa’s precise, candid yet thoughtful style as she reviews financial matters with the board. Her analytical abilities are impressive as are her creative problem solving skills.
Rick Cowan
Rockingham, March 6