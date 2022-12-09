Land posting requirements are illegal for many Vermonters
To the editor: Here in Vermont if you want to protect your land from hunting, trapping and hounding it must be posted using signage placed every 400 feet and re-dated each and every year. Imagine being an older person carrying signs, tools, possibly a ladder through thickly wooded and or hilly terrain posting signs, and if you own lots of acreage this process can be daunting even for a younger person.
These requirements were set up by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and it is illegal to make many Vermonters comply according to the Americans with Disability Act (ADA). You do not need to be in a wheelchair or use a service dog if you are blind because, according to ADA statistics, 30 percent of people 65 years old and over 50 percent of people over 75 are considered disabled. If you have mobility issues, are unbalanced, or don't see or hear very well you fall into this category. You could rely on volunteers if anyone is available or pay someone, but most find this option prohibitive due to lack of finances and to my knowledge this service does not yet exist.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife have created this burden for so many and have gotten away with it for too long. Let's face it, VT F&W wants as much land not posted so it can be used for their hunting, trapping and hounding activities.
The Purple Paint Bill being proposed is what Vermont needs now. Support it.
Annie Smith
Westminster, Dec. 6