To the editor: As a property manager in Brattleboro, I feel compelled to send this letter to the supporters of banning landlords ability to have “no-cause evictions.” First, it would be nice and more accurate if they stop using the term “eviction” when attached to the no-cause. It’s a no-cause termination, also known as a non-renewal. I think with them using the word “eviction” it makes non-renters, tenants and voters look at it differently and that may be also why they obtained the needed amount of signatures. The word eviction is most often associated with a court process and an order, etc. An eviction goes on your credit report and hinders you in finding decent housing in the future. Non-renewals or no-cause terminations do not.

If they succeed with this ban, we will have to look at every applicant as “Do I want you forever?” There is more to being a good tenant than just paying rent. It is not unusual for a landlord to have a tenant who seems to exist to complain about everything, and sometimes complaining to agencies, costing a landlord a bunch of money to prove that an apartment is in compliance over and over. It is also not unusual for a tenant to slide to almost the end of a violation notice period, make amends to whatever violation, and then turn around and commit the same lease violations the next month. A landlord would not get to court with these, because the tenant manages to comply in time. It is a huge waste of time and money for landlords with these types of tenants — over and over. I would choose to non-renew someone like this. In Vermont, we do not get many rights as landlords, but losing our right to non-renew tenants is allowing the law to tell us what to do with our real estate and imposes further reasons why being a landlord in Vermont is becoming more and more less desirable.

Respectfully,

Chrys Peck

Property Manager

Jason Cooper Management

Brattleboro, Jan. 11