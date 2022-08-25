To the editor: The moral authority against war and for justice — actor, director and author Ethan Hawke — recently said on the Late Show that he has written Pope Francis a letter asking him to emulate his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi, who marched into the fifth Crusades to meet the sultan in a bid to stop the war and declare peace. Hawke wants Pope Francis to march to Ukraine to stop Russia’s war against that peaceful country, to stop the bombings and killings. Hawke asks where today’s versions of past leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. are.
The first person who comes to my mind is the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, founder of the Moral Mondays actions in Raleigh, N.C., and co-founder of the Poor People’s and Low-Wage Workers’ Campaign (www.poorpeoplescampaign.org). If you don’t know of Dr. Barber, I urge you to find out about him. I have been a longtime, dedicated follower of him and his campaigns — for livable wages and affordable health care, for fair elections and full access to the polls, for justice for those whose voices are not heard in this land, among many others. He is remarkable because he does everything while in considerable back pain. He marches with a cane. His commitment to the millions of people in this country who live in unjust circumstances never wavers, never falters. He really "walks the talk."
Thanks to two of my "sister resisters," in June I was blessed to participate in the Moral Assembly 2022 in Washington, D.C. I couldn’t see Barber because of the crowds, but I could hear him and that was enough. It was almost a "hem of his garment" moment. If anyone can make an important difference, it is those two — the Pope and Barber together. Maybe Hawke’s idea could turn into an ongoing collaboration of peace and justice, with pilgrimages of moral authority for millions. Some could join the march to Kyiv, others could in solidarity in their own states and countries. If enough people share this idea widely maybe a groundswell will make it happen. Soon, please.
Genie Rayner
Bennington, Aug. 19