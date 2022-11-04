To the editor: The League of Women Voters of Vermont, a partner of Vermont for Reproductive Liberty Ballot Committee, strongly supports the passage of Article 22 (Prop 5), guaranteeing reproductive autonomy to Vermonters.
The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is having devastating impacts on people who may become pregnant. This precedent poses a threat to the future protection of the civil liberties of all Americans. In its 1973 decision, Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruled that an individual’s right to make their own reproductive choices without government interference is protected under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. With Roe overturned, states are already stripping more than 36 million women of reproductive age of the right to make decisions about their own bodies, leaving millions entirely without access to safe and legal abortion.
Fundamentally, health care should not be a controversial topic. As a basic premise, health care is the organized delivery of medical care to individuals or a community.
In 2019, Vermont passed comprehensive abortion rights legislation, protecting abortion as a fundamental right, and ensuring choices for Vermonters.
However, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision, the question becomes whether a future Vermont court might overturn our existing laws eliminating our right to decide. Proposal 5, as a constitutional amendment, would uphold the right to abortion and contraception.
By voting “YES” on Prop 5 we, the people, can prevent politicians and others from dictating the most personal of our decisions and can strengthen our abilities to maintain our privacy and reproductive rights.
Sue Racanelli
President, League of Women Voters of Vermont
Montpelier, Oct. 30