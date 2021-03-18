To the editor: Re: The recent letter to the editor, "Does the lack of minority farmers in this state require legislation?"
Although I am not a Brattleboro resident, after reading a letter to the editor this morning criticizing H.273 for a number of reasons (notably: “Vermont is not racist”), I feel compelled to voice my personal thanks and support for Rep. Toleno and other sponsoring legislators’ efforts. It is a difficult time for all Vermonters to achieve home or land ownership, but that is no reason to continue ignoring traditional and harmful bias in the system.
The draft bill itself answers many questions raised by the letter writer, but as she points out it cites few statistics detailing local discrimination. What are the chances of collecting that? Will everyone involved in banking and real estate magically become aware of, ashamed of, and then self report all instances of discrimination? I personally know of housing and banking discrimination faced by friends here in the Brattleboro and Putney area; there was and is no mechanism for reporting or preventing most of this pervasive injustice. Daily life for our neighbors who do not represent the majority population involves many other common injustices as well. Yes, racism is still alive in Vermont.
The H.273 draft available on the state website provides an excellent overview of why the bill is needed, supported with copious references; I wish everyone in Vermont had read it in February for Black History Month!
I will pass along my support to my own reps, and wish Rep. Toleno every success going forward.
Jerry Hiam
Putney, March 10