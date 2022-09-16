To the editor: If senators Bernie Sanders and Pat Leahy have any compassion, they should help reduce the suffering of God’s creatures, by supporting increased federal funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. We can start the work of building the peaceable kingdom.
Unfortunately, production costs for cultivated meat remain too high for it to truly compete with slaughtered meat. We can lower these with more government money for cellular-agriculture development. Our legislators should support this for the sake of other animals, who carry a divine spark within them just as humans do. We can put the long era of killing behind us.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn., Sept. 10