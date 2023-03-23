To the editor:
Recently, the union of the Brattleboro Firefighters issued a letter expressing their support for a town-operated ambulance service. Although we deeply appreciate the work of our firefighters in protecting us from fire and responding quickly to emergency medical events in town, we regret the timing of this endorsement by the union.
Few citizens in town have read the full AP Triton report which describes 4 options for an ambulance service and there has been no public meeting other than AP Triton’s presentation of their report at one Select Board meeting. At this meeting, there was not a full analysis of the report and there was only enough time for the public to ask one or two questions
Now that the firefighters have expressed their preference, we are concerned that it may be hard for citizens who want to fully explore the costs of all options to be open about their concerns and preferences because they may fear appearing as if they don’t appreciate all the excellent work of the fire department.
I hope that the new Select Board will soon schedule meetings about the AP Triton report and make written copies of these reports available so that citizens can be fully educated and thus help the Select Board make an informed decision.
Sincerely,
Judy and Jack Davidson
Brattleboro, March 17