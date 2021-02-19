Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Editor of the Reformer: The Reformer ‘Police Log’ heavily represents the poor.

One kind of case – shoplifting and petty theft – reflects the unfairness of our economy, exacerbated by COVID. Those problems small-town government can’t do very much about.

The other usual case – in almost every ‘Log’ – is driving with a criminally suspended license. I’m not sure what “criminally” suspended means. But the reason the license is suspended is usually DUI. And the problem it creates for a not-well-off driver is then “How am I supposed to get to work?” And the only workable answer may be: “I’ll drive and hope to not get caught.” But, clearly, people do then get caught – and life gets more unmanageable.

I don’t have a good answer. But a better-than-no-answer might be to suspend licenses during normal non-work hours – say weekends and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays.

Little DUI occurs during normal work hours. So letting people drive carefully then might be a reasonable, humane answer.

Byron Stookey

Brattleboro, Feb. 17

