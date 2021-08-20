To the editor: The removal of American armed forces and the chaos in Afghanistan should be no surprise. Nor should we blame Bush, Obama, Trump or Biden. They represent decisions by both major political parties over 20 years.
Remember that we, the people of the United States, never voted for a 20-year war to democratize Afghanistan. On Sept. 18, 2001 Congress voted to “authorize the use of United States Armed Forces against those responsible for the recent attacks launched against the United States.” You are not alone if the words “AUMF” or Authorization for Use of Military Force are new to you. With that action, Congress reneged on its Constitutional duty to make what we know today are weighty decisions to go to war, abandoning this representative responsibility to a single person, the President. Congress never again discussed, debated and decided if, when, where, why and for how long our troops should be in Afghanistan. Among the lessons we learn from our failure in Afghanistan must be the importance of Congress reclaiming war powers.
We are grateful to Senator Leahy for co-sponsoring the Senate Joint Resolution (#10) to repeal the 2001 and 1991 Authorizations for Use of Military Force (AUMF). Both authorizations are outdated, stretched beyond their intent by four presidents who expanded military operations throughout the world without Congress' consent.
Both Vermont's senators signed on to a letter urging the Biden administration to protect women Afghan leaders by helping them leave Afghanistan and by streamlining the paperwork process to allow fast, humane and efficient relocation to the United States.
Please contact Bernie Sanders to urge him to join Vermont's other senator and co-sponsor Senate Joint Resolution 10 to prevent the U.S. starting another to war without the consent of Congress.
Burlington Friends Committee on National Legislation advocacy team
Catherine Bock
Bill Williams
Elinor Yahm
Sophie Quest
Martha Reid
John Reuwer
Aug. 19