To the editor: When Daniel Towler of Brookline (“Letter: The lesson is clear,” March 29) attempted to discredit my point of view concerning the severe environmental and human rights abuses committed in the mining of rare materials needed to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), he gave an excellent demonstration of the use of the “appeal to motive” logical fallacy. Rather than contesting any of the points I made, Towler attempted to convince readers to dismiss my arguments because, so he implied, I have a motivation to give a biased and untrustworthy perspective.
We see this sort of fallacious argumentation all the time in the climate debate — "you are a climate denier, so everything you say is wrong” is a typical refrain. But this makes no sense whatsoever. It makes no difference who is making a point, whether they have any vested interests or, to quote Towler, “their actual motives and whose interests they are representing.”
All that matters is whether the points they bring up are correct or not and, in the case of the truly horrific environmental and human rights abuses rampant in the supply chain for EV batteries, everything I said is provably true. As reported in the original article by John McClaughry that Towler took exception to, I even referenced a report from the UN itself.
Also, contrary to Towler’s claims, I have never been “a lobbyist for the fossil fuel industry.” A quick check of the web-based lobby registration for Canada would show that I have never been a lobbyist for anyone, let alone fossil fuels. Towler is also wrong about the mission of the group I lead, the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition. If he checked out our website, he would realize that, rather than “debunk climate science,” we strongly promote the use of the latest climate science in policy formulation. However, like all science, climate science is not a religious dogma where only one perspective is allowed and questioning is taboo. We have several of the world’s leading climate experts working with us and, while they may disagree with Towler’s point of view on the causes of climate change, their approach is in fact highly scientific.
And, finally, our mission is not specifically “to promote ‘conventional’ energy sources over renewable ones,” as Towler wrote. That would suggest we work for conventional energy companies, which we do not (nor are we funded by any). Our objective is to promote the most affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly energy sources and, right now, solar and wind power (and EV batteries for that matter) fail miserably in all those categories. So naturally we promote the power sources that do well in each of these areas, and, at least with today’s technology, that means conventional power sources such as natural gas. And, yes, with a Bachelor and Masters in mechanical engineering with a focus on energy sciences, I do know what I am talking about. I don’t care what Dan Towler’s background is or whether he has vested interests. All that matters is that his argumentation style is fallacious and many of his facts are simply wrong.
Sincerely,
Tom Harris
Executive Director, International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC)
Ottawa, Ontario, April 2