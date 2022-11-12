To the editor: As you all know, I made a bid for the Windham Southeast School District Board; I did so because I feel that education can transform a society by showing kids how to make better decisions, distinguish between right and wrong, decipher fact and fiction. If we put our best foot forward for kids, they will do the same for us. But it all starts with making sure those administrators and teachers have the support and budget in which to do that. It was on these values that I ran. Unfortunately, I did not succeed, and have always felt that the district still had a good candidate in Lana Dever.
I often receive texts and emails after the school board ends up in the headlines that state, “I bet you’re glad you’re not on the school board now.” To which I’ve always answered, “Actually, the problems they are experiencing I can help with, so my regret comes from not being in a position to do that.” When David Schoales stepped down (which needed to happen), I received more emails and texts stating, “Are you going to put your name in; you shouldn’t.” I’m not one to shy away from a challenge, so, here I am.
As you know, I’ve been vocal about how this board has been doing its business and its messaging. Please understand that this will not change; this is who I am, and I operate with full transparency. I do understand that there are things that can be public and things that cannot, but I also understand the court of public opinion is what brought you to this point (along with some infighting). This is where I feel my strengths can help the most at this point.
Collaboration through communication, for me, that’s what it’s all about. Conversation is where it all begins. If we’re not talking, we’re not fixing anything. I also understand that people want the truth, until the truth comes out. So, consider this letter of intent as one that should be taken with the understanding that I enter it with the highest intentions of being an asset and not hindering. My desire is to improve the mood and understand where everyone is coming from. I hope that is something you all can see as a good thing.
Respectfully,
Peter “Fish” Case
Brattleboro, Oct. 28