To the editor: What if they don’t work? What if they aren’t effective? What if they are not safe? If they worked, why aren’t you protected? Why are you all still so afraid? Are you possibly still afraid because deep down you know that profiting from your sickness is more important to hospital executives, politicians, news and drug companies than your individual physical, emotional, and financial health? Are these scary questions? Why? Are you ready to give away the rights to your body? If you don’t own your body, who are you? Do you want to be an individual at all? Are you a unique soul?
What else would be happening in your life if the powers that be truly cared about your physical, emotional, financial and spiritual wellbeing? Would organic food be on every last table and small sustainable small farms be everywhere, gardens too? Musicians playing beautiful music everywhere? Artists creating amazing art everywhere?
How is it a good thing to allow profiteering in a crisis, a war or a public emergency? Is conspiracy a good thing to support, and a bad thing to notice? What if all profits were suspended and shared across all sectors from the onset of a public emergency, and no one was lawfully permitted to bank on the crisis of others?
Is this really about public health or control of the public? If it were about public health, what other healthy things would be done? Would Monsanto be a thing of the past? Would bureaucracy shrink? Would privacy grow? Would common law (do no harm) return?
If I trust Source and Nature more than I trust in conspirators for profit and public control, can you blame me? Do you want to reject fear itself, to improve your health, and replace it with ideas of joy, love, smiles, connection, creativity, and natural wellbeing?
Emily Peyton
Putney, Jan. 30