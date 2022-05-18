To the editor: Apparently, Mr. Rick Kenyon failed biology ("Letter: What about rights of the unborn?" May 10). He seems to think that a fetus is a "separate entity." It is not.

Letter: What about rights of the unborn? To the editor: The debate about abortion has really heated up. What is interesting is the fa…

To Mr. Kenyon (who is also running for a state Senate seat), and all those who think like him: check your abdomen. There's something called a navel (aka "belly button"). This is from the umbilical cord that was once attached to you while you were in your mother's womb. A fetus is not simply floating around in amniotic fluid. It is attached to its mother, from which it gets all of the necessary nutrients to grow.

No, a fetus has no rights. It is not yet a living, breathing person. It won't be until its mother gives birth. I realize you and those like you don't agree, or perhaps think it's wrong. However, the fact that a woman has conceived does not necessarily mean that conception will come to term and become a living, breathing person. There's a reason we call it a "birthday." It's the day someone was born. Not conceived.

My advice, Mr. Kenyon, is to not have an abortion if you don't like them. Oh, wait ...

Gabrielle Cherrier

Brattleboro, May 12