To the editor: I am writing to draw attention to a false claim that can be found in Cristine White’s letter, "Does the lack of minority farms in this state require legislation?"
There were many falsehoods to choose from, but I will focus on the unfounded statement that, “the United States ranks higher than other comparable countries for minority quality of life.” A quick look at the United Nations Human Development Index (that ranks countries based on life expectancy, education and income) shows that the U.S. is ranked 17th. When one uses the inequality-adjusted ranking, we drop to 28th!
In the unlikely event that you are not familiar with the racial disparities in America, a quick Google search will provide enough reading material to keep you busy for years. No, the U.S. is not a model for “minority quality of life.” It is time to let go of the fantasy of American exceptionalism and begin to learn from other countries how to address our nation’s structural racism. By promoting racial and social equity in land access and property ownership, Vermont House bill H.273 is a small step in the long, complex journey towards racial justice.
Peg Alden
Putney, March 13