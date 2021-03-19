Editor of the Reformer: Stuart Lindberg's letter to the editor (“Don't ignore external costs of Green New Deal”) suggests that we should examine the external costs of electric transportation. I agree, but doing so requires a realistic comparison between available alternatives, not a slanted discussion of one component.
So first, 80 percent of Congo’s cobalt production goes to China, and few, if any of America’s EV batteries are of Chinese origin. Congo produces 58 percent of the world supply, meaning producers elsewhere make up the other 42 percent. Moreover, use of cobalt in EV battery cathodes has steadily declined from earlier models, whose cathodes were one-half cobalt to the newest technologies which are already below 5 percent and approaching zero (https://cleantechnica.com/2021/01/07/cobalt-banished-from-new-lithium-ion-electric-vehicle-batteries/)
In short, the problem Lindberg addresses is rapidly disappearing: battery manufacturers are moving rapidly away from using any cobalt, and only a small portion (if any) is likely to be of Congolese origin in any case.
But second, Lindberg’s claim that his fossil fuel car is benign from a human rights or an environmental point of view is laughable. About 60 percent of a lead-acid battery (by weight) is lead, and constitutes, according to one (old) study “the largest remaining source of lead pollution” today. https://www.edf.org/news/automobile-industry-largest-source-lead-pollution-today.
In addition, fossil fuels don’t pump themselves out of the ground, refine themselves, transport themselves or burn themselves without massuve environmental damage, not even including climate change. They kill literally tens of thousands of Americans annually, and millions worldwide.
Finally, these points just scratch the surface of externalities of the status quo.
We should compare all of the costs of “green” technologies to those we’re using now, but we must do so on a level playing field.