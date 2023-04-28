To the editor: I'm sure my dad is turning in his grave! He was athletic director/teacher at Brattleboro Union High School for a long time. My brother and I graduated there. Unfortunately all the attempts to get rid of the "Colonel" (nickname) finally won. So sad that liberals are so scared of history they want to erase it. Oh well, I moved for my job and a better life. I'll definitely never be back to see another event at that high school.

Brattleboro Union High School to ditch the Colonels name BRATTLEBORO — Administrators are developing a process to replace the name “Colonels” for spo…

John Green

Lockport, La., April 27