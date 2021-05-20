To the Editor: The white replacement theory promulgated by conservative whites believes liberals who support immigration want to replace white culture and voters with nonwhites. Yet, census projections conclude that by 2060 whites will decline to 51 percent or lower even if all immigration is stopped. White people cannot increase their population fast enough to overcome the decline. Liberals have nothing to do with it.
The effects of the "melting pot" related to our modern history has a variety of causes. But when white Euro-Christian missionaries stepped foot onto the foreign soils of nonwhites, contacts with whites escalated. No matter what good intentions they may have had, the upshot is, they brought with them overwhelming imposed lifestyle changes that procured a horrific loss of life and cultural identity of the indigenous peoples. The ethnocentric white missionaries also too often brought an exaggerated sense of self-importance, ostensibly to "save the savages" from themselves. As the biblical proverb goes, "Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall."
Historically, the Christian crucifix predominately has been and is still a depiction of a white man. By taking that model of white Christianity to other shores it was inevitable that the idea of a supreme white god ruled everything. When white people took their white god to nonChristian nonwhite natives, it built upon the idea of white supremacy to other races and their cultures. Therefore, the idea of saving people from their ancient cultures and religions through overriding Christianization is the personification of white supremacy long before the breakdown of the American South. This means that whatever white supremacists might think of other races, it's ironic that they themselves are largely responsible for the dilution ("replacement") of the white race, as perceived by many racists, notably Republicans.
It would have been impossible for white Christians, men particularly, to missionize and colonize the "natives" around the globe without ultimately "mixing" with them, and where "mixed" offspring was inevitable. The same is true of the American South and slavery. Once the floodgate of racial mixing was opened there was no stopping it. It was an unintended consequence of European Christian missionary work.
In the Trumpian political climate, the so-called white replacement theory is promulgated by too many white Christian Republicans. And, they seem to have no idea they and their antecedents really "messed" things up for themselves as they see it now. But worse will surely follow. No matter what whites do they can never play catchup to the exponential growth of the nonwhite population that Christianity helped to make possible by their hubristic missionary superiority.
Realistically, it's no longer a question of white supremacy or white replacement theory. It's an urgent question of how white people in the twilight of their supremacy, as the new minority themselves, will be treated by all other races. Does the old adage still apply? "Be kind to the people on your way up because you'll meet them on your way down.