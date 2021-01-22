Editor of the Reformer: In reply to Hanna Jenkins' letter to the editor on libraries ("We need to be within the walls of the libraries," Jan. 18). Yes, I, too, miss walking the aisles and choosing books at the library. But, I have not been without books, thanks to the library staff. True I have to research authors for books, ask friends to recommend books, think back on earlier books I can reread. I can call or email a list and when I knock at the front door of the library there is a staff member holding a group of books for me. I have not been without a book during this entire pandemic thanks to Brooks Library. I am so grateful to them and I know that as soon as it is safe for me and for the staff to be inside, they will run to open the doors. Thank you Brooks Library for being there.
Lynn Martin
Brattleboro, Jan. 19