To the editor:

Dear board members of the Windham Elementary School,

Around the time of this new year, I started to have flashbacks of my life at the Windham School. These pleasant reminiscences have been happening every decade or so, but this time there was much more accompanying chatter and attention-getting sounds. I looked up WES on the web to find out what was going on. Boy, it seems like the town has been going through exciting and tough times in the past year or two ("Following second vote, Windham Elementary to stay open," Nov. 2). I do hope that the choices provided and the outcomes determined will benefit most of the students and parents. (I voice no opinion on the present state of affairs. This issue was even debated in my years. There are so many objective, and subjective, considerations.)

I write this only to share with you the joys I experienced during my one year as an aide with Nancy Adelman, in 1973-4, and the four subsequent years teaching. The first three years at WES was grades first through sixth with about 16 to 19 students. When Nancy left, I hired Mary Western as my aide. (She was exceptional.) We had an influx of students in 1977 and Jeanne Moore was hired to teach K, 1, and 2 in the North room and I took 3, 4, 5, and 6 in the South. Mary floated.

There are so many memories, to describe them would take pages and challenge your attention spans. I will tell you about a couple. This is, indeed, a selfish recollection. Sorry.

Beyond insisting lost travelers come in and tell us about themselves and where they were headed, and every year I had each student, and Mary and I, put a nickel in a jar, with the winner the first to spot a spring robin, and the Christmas plays and the choral concerts, and music with Andy Barend once a week, and the actor, magician Stephen Sterns, from Brattleboro dropping in often …

During my time with 3rd through 6th graders the state of Vermont offered $2,000 mini-grants to provide students with new and enriching experiences. I wrote two. The application was simple, the accountability reasonable, and the only limit was creativity. One grant awarded was to give students a new look at where they lived. We hired a professional photographer and bought each student a camera and plenty of film. She spent several days with us showing parts of a camera, the development process, and points of view. Over three or four days, we took students down to a grass runway in Dummerston near US 91. There, pilot Mac Oglesby took two students at a time. He flew up 91 to Putney, crossed over Grafton, and circled each student’s house several times banking the three-seater so passengers could shoot their house and the school. The second grant was to see new things, as well. One Tuesday, eight students, two parents (Barbara Forester, the school bus driver and mother of Delbert, the other’s name I have lost), and I headed for Boston. No one had ever been there. First, we went to Filene’s Basement and rode the escalators, endlessly. Then went to an apartment of a friend of mine.

She lived on the fourth floor. We took three trips up with the students and all their gear. The last trip I held the elevator door for the parents. They both shook their heads. Neither had ever been in an elevator. They chose to walk up the stairs. We slept on the floor that night. In the morning we headed to a pier in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where a charter fishing boat awaited. We spent four hours hoping for tight lines (there were many), smelling the salt air, and staring at the endless horizon. Michael Merritt won first prize for the largest fish which we iced and he brought home.

My experiences at Windham changed me and my life’s direction. From WES I became teaching principal at Grafton for three years, principal at Flood Brook Union for nine, and then to Connecticut as principal at two middle schools for 16 years.

I would also like you to know that I stay in touch with my students Mary Smith (Merritt), her brother Michael, and Barbara Vandenburgh (Hussey) after these 45 odd years.

Sincerely,

Matthew Q. Carroll

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

April 24