To the editor: Although I live outside of town, I have considered Brattleboro the downtown for Southern Vermont and have shopped and worked here for two decades.

With the CDC and Dr. Fauci and numerous other medical sources telling us that it is safe for the vaccinated to remove their masks indoors and outdoors, it is time that Brattleboro started "listening to the science" and remove the mask mandate for schools and businesses ("Brattleboro considers dropping mask mandate," May 31). Why are we ignoring our scientists, health experts and government officials and letting cashiers, store managers, and record store owners make our medical decisions? Meanwhile, those who have become entirely fed up with the mandates have simply started shopping over the border in New Hampshire. Enough is enough. Let’s listen to the experts instead of relying on the whims of local merchants.

Donald Saaf

Bellows Falls, May 31