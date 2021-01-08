Editor of the Reformer:
The spreading of baseless lies and then using people's "concerns" (stemming from those lies) to justify an "investigation" is worthy of "Animal Farm," "Alice in Wonderland" or other classic parodies. However, we are seeing this used in American legislatures today.
If I repeatedly told children that the sky was falling they would probably start having nightmares about it. Then I could call up my local town government and say that we need to have an investigation into the possibility of the sky falling. As evidence I could cite the children's fears about it ... That is what is happening today. It is repulsive and un-American. It is also deadly.
Thank you, Governor Scott for calling for Trump’s removal. When are we going to hear more Vermont GOP members condemning the absolute craziness of the national GOP?
Andy Davis
Brattleboro, Jan. 7