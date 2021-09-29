To the editor: Liz Cheney for president – 2024? Biden will be too old. Kamala is not ready, and Trump will never be elected again – ever.
We need balance in our government. We need someone who is brave and honest enough to stand up against the tide of right-wing fascism that reared its ugly and dangerous head in 2016-2020. We also need to keep the far left in check. We need to end the hateful politics that have brought us to the lowest and most vulnerable level since the Civil War. The U.S.A. was not made great by Trump’s politics. It’s been terribly divided and thereby weakened in the eyes of the world. Its citizens have been conditioned to believe the worst about each other by being fed lies and twisted half-truths every minute of the day. Then we turn around and keep hurling the mud at each other on social media.
Reasonable and respectful debate has been replaced by poisonous rhetoric and clever memes. We are better than that. We cannot let one man set the stage for our self-destruction for the sake of his ego. Resisting him is not hating him. It’s refusal to be led down the path to Armageddon. There is still hope.
Laurel Ellis
Putney, Sept. 27