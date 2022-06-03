To the editor: In response to Stephen Fine’s opinion column "Full of sound and fury" (May 26) …

Hi Stephen, my name is Wichie. I’m your neighbor in Athens, and a local social justice advocate who works 12-plus hours a day fighting for action, not just putting it in words.

Your words call out the local NAACP; you say their responses “are but words.” But words are powerful. They can break you; they can build you up; they can uplift others; and they can help communicate new cultural concepts where there were none. We see this with the social shame of the N word, the inclusive “they” pronoun, and even in the complete banning of slavery as in our November Ballot Proposition 2. Also, your words have spurred me to respond to you … THAT’S how powerful words can be.

Furthermore, let me remind our audience about the local NAACP taking action:

• They supported BUHS students in their push to analyze the harm done by SROs.

• They supported Leland & Gray students when the swastika flag went up in front of the school.

• They supported a Pownal student receive monetary compensation when the student was bullied out of school (e.g., called the N word, threatened, and more).

And FURTHER, they have representation on the Act 1 Ethnic & Social Equity Standards Advisory Working Group through their sister organization in Southwest Vermont. This group released reports on:

• Re-imagining student discipline through restorative practices (punishment is not effective, and often further marginalized people belonging to already marginalized social identity groups).

• Making changes to the curriculum to include more comprehensive history and emotional intelligence.

Stephen, I encourage you (and others who feel the same) to BE the change you want to see. You want the local NAACP to take more action, JOIN the local NAACP and TAKE more action. Those of us taking action are overstretched, and often exhausted and without capacity to take on more. We could use you and others like you to be the accomplices of the action YOUR words call for.

Let’s make change together. Feel free to follow up with me personally on how to get involved with any local social justice efforts, in town, at the NAACP, and beyond: wichieartu@gmail.com.

Wichie Artu

Athens, May 26

Wichie Artu is a health equity and data systems consultant at Magnetic Fields Farm. He has sat on many advisory groups such as Governor’s Scott Racial Equity Task Force, Brattleboro Memorial’s LGBTQ+ Leadership Council, Athens’s Weather Emergency Committee, and more. He is also a current Democratic candidate for Windham County State Senate (www.wichieforwindham.com).